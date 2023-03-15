Bladderwrack ♀️ A natural Iodine source that brings the divine feminine into balance

As we’ll learn from the science, Bladderwrack deserves to be in almost every woman’s vitamin cabinet. Women’s bodies are just a bit more complicated, like a beautiful (yet finicky) high performance European sports car; they just need more attention and maintenance. Our hormones underlie our well-being in life and hormones are downstream from Thyroid function. If the Thyroid is not happy and getting what it needs, neither are we. The Thyroid needs Iodine; without sufficient dietary Iodine, our hormones become imbalanced, impacting our energy levels, mood, fertility, and metabolism. Bladderwrack is an outstanding Iodine source.





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