Bladderwrack ♀️ A natural Iodine source that brings the divine feminine into balance

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As we’ll learn from the science, Bladderwrack deserves to be in almost every woman’s vitamin cabinet. Women’s bodies are just a bit more complicated, like a beautiful (yet finicky) high performance European sports car; they just need more attention and maintenance. Our hormones underlie our well-being in life and hormones are downstream from Thyroid function. If the Thyroid is not happy and getting what it needs, neither are we. The Thyroid needs Iodine; without sufficient dietary Iodine, our hormones become imbalanced, impacting our energy levels, mood, fertility, and metabolism. Bladderwrack is an outstanding Iodine source.
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Bladderwrack: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Bladderwrack-Meta-Analysis
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