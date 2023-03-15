Create New Account
Bladderwrack ♀️ A natural Iodine source that brings the divine feminine into balance
As we’ll learn from the science, Bladderwrack deserves to be in almost every woman’s vitamin cabinet. Women’s bodies are just a bit more complicated, like a beautiful (yet finicky) high performance European sports car, they just need more attention and maintenance. Our hormones underlie our well-being in life and hormones are downstream from Thyroid function. If the Thyroid is not happy and getting what it needs, neither are we. The Thyroid needs Iodine, without sufficient dietary Iodine, our hormones become imbalanced impacting our energy levels, mood, fertility, and metabolism. Bladderwrack is an outstanding Iodine source.


