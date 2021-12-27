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Elderly Lady Dies In Australian Concentration Camp
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153 views • December 27, 2021
An elderly lady dies in Australian concentration camp . . . were begging for help for their Elder . . . no help came . . . until it was too late . . . we are never going to know whether this dear lady would have lived had she received help straight away . . . but at least everything would have been done that could have been done . . .
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