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THE DAY OF THE LORD
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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11 views • October 31, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 3:10-13. Jesus will not continue to wait for ever. Jesus said that people would not know when would return (Luke 12:39-40). People do not expect a thief to come suddenly to their house in the middle of the night. In a similar way, Jesus will suddenly return to this world. God will not give people any more time to obey him. Instead, Jesus will come to judge them and the sky will disappear with a fierce roar. Fire will burn up the earth and everything on it.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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jesus christjudgment day
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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