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Key Democratic senator rejects Biden tax hike to finance $2T spending plan
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10 views • April 06, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., opposes President Biden's tax increases on corporations as part of the $2.3 trillion spending plan, putting the iniative at risk. FOX Business' Edward Lawrence with more.
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