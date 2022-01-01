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More Harm Than Good - The Real Pfizer Results
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684 views • January 01, 2022
Excellent summary of the real science behind the pfizer trials done by
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
Here is the link to the report
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf
If you torture the data long enough ... you can get it to say anything
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
Here is the link to the report
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf
If you torture the data long enough ... you can get it to say anything
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