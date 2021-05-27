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The lab leak
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160 views • May 27, 2021
Tucker Carlson, May 25, 2021
The debate over the coronavirus origins appears to be over. Pretty much every sane person acknowledges at this point that the government of China likely caused the single worst man-made disaster in human history. As if we need more evidence, over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that the first people infected with Covid-19 were probably researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=990136148202420
The debate over the coronavirus origins appears to be over. Pretty much every sane person acknowledges at this point that the government of China likely caused the single worst man-made disaster in human history. As if we need more evidence, over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that the first people infected with Covid-19 were probably researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=990136148202420
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