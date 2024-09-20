HERE'S THE TYPE OF GUY WHO'D THROW US INTO FEMA CAMPS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just when I thought i've seen the ultimate creepy covid characters ... nope, a new one pops us! This guy oozes evil. Sorry ... OOZED evil!
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1836672733788226037
https://m.facebook.com/gary.g.bertsch/
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report