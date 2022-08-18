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Find a U Pick Orchard Near You
InsatiableTravelers
InsatiableTravelers
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113 views • August 18, 2022

Picking your own fresh fruit from a local U Pick Orchard or Farm is fun and memorable. We have picked fruit in the Pacific Northwest, Northeast, Midwest and South. So, there is bound to be a U Pick near you! While out in the fields, do a little taste test, as we have found different trees produce different flavors. Every orchard has “appreciated” rules on eating fruit in the fields. Watch us make fresh apple cider. Please be polite to other pickers. Thank you for sharing our videos on your social platforms.

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texasapplesoregonwashingtoncornmichigannew hampshirepeachesfigsraspberriescherriesapple cider
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy