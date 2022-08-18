Find a U Pick Orchard Near You

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Picking your own fresh fruit from a local U Pick Orchard or Farm is fun and memorable. We have picked fruit in the Pacific Northwest, Northeast, Midwest and South. So, there is bound to be a U Pick near you! While out in the fields, do a little taste test, as we have found different trees produce different flavors. Every orchard has “appreciated” rules on eating fruit in the fields. Watch us make fresh apple cider. Please be polite to other pickers. Thank you for sharing our videos on your social platforms.