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Mandela Effect :Artist Georgia O'Keefe's name has changed to Georgia O'keeffe -via Quantum Entanglement
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6 views • December 19, 2021
Artist Georgia O'Keefe's name has changed to Georgia O'keeffe - via Quantum Entanglement
an artcle written about this video before my youtube channel was terminated:
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/georgia-okeeffe-mandela-effect-1570156
https://www.trulia.com/p/nj/marlton/14-georgia-okeefe-way-marlton-nj-08053--2007375310
https://www.compass.com/listing/108-georgia-okeefe-way-marlton-nj-08053/25428438382836961/
https://www.compass.com/listing/5-georgia-okeefe-way-marlton-nj-08053/740489927111475673/
https://www.kitchentableclassroom.com/georgia-okeefe-books-for-kids-free-artist-study/
https://outschool.com/classes/summer-art-camp-georgia-okeefe-keepsakes-6Ds60tPe
an artcle written about this video before my youtube channel was terminated:
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/georgia-okeeffe-mandela-effect-1570156
https://www.trulia.com/p/nj/marlton/14-georgia-okeefe-way-marlton-nj-08053--2007375310
https://www.compass.com/listing/108-georgia-okeefe-way-marlton-nj-08053/25428438382836961/
https://www.compass.com/listing/5-georgia-okeefe-way-marlton-nj-08053/740489927111475673/
https://www.kitchentableclassroom.com/georgia-okeefe-books-for-kids-free-artist-study/
https://outschool.com/classes/summer-art-camp-georgia-okeefe-keepsakes-6Ds60tPe
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