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Nurse Whistleblower: “I’m Watching Them Commit Murder”
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502 views • September 27, 2021
BY STEW PETERS
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
Description:
A brave nurse came forward today on "The Stew Peters Show", making eye-popping claims, supported by first-hand eyewitness account of what's being done to mistreat unvaccinated COVID patients in her hospital.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/09/nurse-whistleblower-im-watching-them-commit-murder/
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
Description:
A brave nurse came forward today on "The Stew Peters Show", making eye-popping claims, supported by first-hand eyewitness account of what's being done to mistreat unvaccinated COVID patients in her hospital.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/09/nurse-whistleblower-im-watching-them-commit-murder/
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