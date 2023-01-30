© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p26kga56b17
01/27/2023 中共国的“一带一路”倡议因在厄瓜多尔、安哥拉和巴基斯坦等国的建设质量低劣而受到抨击。 这些项目的豆腐渣问题直接打击了习近平的信誉。
01/27/2023 China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) faces flak for inferior quality construction in countries like Ecuador, Angola and Pakistan. The deficiencies in the projects are a direct blow to Xi Jinping’s credibility.