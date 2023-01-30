https://gettr.com/post/p26kga56b17
01/27/2023 中共国的“一带一路”倡议因在厄瓜多尔、安哥拉和巴基斯坦等国的建设质量低劣而受到抨击。 这些项目的豆腐渣问题直接打击了习近平的信誉。
01/27/2023 China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) faces flak for inferior quality construction in countries like Ecuador, Angola and Pakistan. The deficiencies in the projects are a direct blow to Xi Jinping’s credibility.
