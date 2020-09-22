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Laws Against COVID Mandates, Officers Enforcing Laws, Assemblies Formed w/ Kevin Annett
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39 views • September 22, 2020
Sarah Westall

Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the laws put forth by the Republic of Kanata against the COVID measures mandated by the Canadian Government. He explains what the laws are, how they were formed, why they were put in place, and how they will be enforced. We also discuss the world's predicament and the dire need to stand up and regain your dignity and strength to fight for your independence against tyranny. See more about Kevin and his work at www.murderbydecree.com or at www.republicofkanata.ca

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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childrenschoolmaskeducationuncanadastarvationkevin annettsarah westallcovid-19laws againstcovid mandatesofficers enforcing lawsassemblies formed
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy