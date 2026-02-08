Politics & Sports - US Olympic skier, Hunter Hess

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politics and Sports - US Olympic skier
This made Trump unhappy. Trump's post about this today:
U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116035760619414211