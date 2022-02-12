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The Most Epic FANNY PACK Video EVER!!
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260 views • February 12, 2022
This video is a tribute to the fanny pack and a formal apology to long time YouTuber, Nutnfancy, who has been an advocate for using the fanny pack for EDC purposes. Multiple fanny pack fans from all backgrounds have contributed to this video, which is the most epic fanny pack video, EVER!
Vanquest Fanny Pack: https://amzn.to/3rJGig9
Nutnfancy: https://www.youtube.com/c/nutnfancy1776
TEAM FANNY PACK (in order of appearance):
Short Stack Survival https://bit.ly/3HLGNfj
Mutha Prepper https://bit.ly/3sEZJpL
Cross Canon Readiness https://bit.ly/3LwosVR
Fanny Pack Fan #1
Got Preps https://bit.ly/3csybvv
Prepper Potpourri https://bit.ly/2XO5ljD
Fanny Pack Fan #2 (SUFU)
Vanquest https://amzn.to/3rJGig9
Rogue Preparedness http://bit.ly/2BLRLRm
Fanny Pack Fan #3
Jacques Willis (Juggler) https://bit.ly/3sAGhu3
Fanny Pack Fan #4
The Hiking Hessian https://bit.ly/3v0j73l
Suttons Daze https://bit.ly/33S2Zm6
Bug Out Bonnie
Prepping with Sarge https://bit.ly/3rJEq6X
Tactical Temptress
The Apex Prepper
The Provident Prepper https://bit.ly/360OAnp
Guardian Prepping https://bit.ly/3BfusNT
Alison Belle https://bit.ly/3LwoD3t
House of Prep https://bit.ly/3bdPRvM
Bob Dibuono (Trump)) https://bit.ly/3LtExLF
NorthTacoma.net
Vancity Prepper https://bit.ly/3Bhn2d0
Beauregard Fernarkner
Jayme Clair https://bit.ly/3gXJP4p
Magic Prepper https://bit.ly/3Lr9fVZ
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
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UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@theurbanprepper
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Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
Vanquest Fanny Pack: https://amzn.to/3rJGig9
Nutnfancy: https://www.youtube.com/c/nutnfancy1776
TEAM FANNY PACK (in order of appearance):
Short Stack Survival https://bit.ly/3HLGNfj
Mutha Prepper https://bit.ly/3sEZJpL
Cross Canon Readiness https://bit.ly/3LwosVR
Fanny Pack Fan #1
Got Preps https://bit.ly/3csybvv
Prepper Potpourri https://bit.ly/2XO5ljD
Fanny Pack Fan #2 (SUFU)
Vanquest https://amzn.to/3rJGig9
Rogue Preparedness http://bit.ly/2BLRLRm
Fanny Pack Fan #3
Jacques Willis (Juggler) https://bit.ly/3sAGhu3
Fanny Pack Fan #4
The Hiking Hessian https://bit.ly/3v0j73l
Suttons Daze https://bit.ly/33S2Zm6
Bug Out Bonnie
Prepping with Sarge https://bit.ly/3rJEq6X
Tactical Temptress
The Apex Prepper
The Provident Prepper https://bit.ly/360OAnp
Guardian Prepping https://bit.ly/3BfusNT
Alison Belle https://bit.ly/3LwoD3t
House of Prep https://bit.ly/3bdPRvM
Bob Dibuono (Trump)) https://bit.ly/3LtExLF
NorthTacoma.net
Vancity Prepper https://bit.ly/3Bhn2d0
Beauregard Fernarkner
Jayme Clair https://bit.ly/3gXJP4p
Magic Prepper https://bit.ly/3Lr9fVZ
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@theurbanprepper
SOCIAL SITES:
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
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