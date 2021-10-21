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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Owns Your Excrement BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.15.14)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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12 views • October 21, 2021

Are you aware that the FDA is taking steps to regulate excrement? Some people are selling theirs for $250 an ounce and Doctors are charging as much as $2,400 for fecal transplants. 


Dr Daniels gives you the up to date poop - on Poop. You heard it here first. Tune in. Don't let them steal your Excrement. 

  

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

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