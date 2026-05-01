📹 DOJ drops high quality WHCA shooting footage — and it looks like security was asleep

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Newly released security video shows alleged suspect sprinting through a checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
🔍 In slow motion, the key moment is clear: one Secret Service officer freezes, another hesitates, and only one cop fires point-blank — and misses.
So how come we just got the potato-cam footage previously?
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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