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Task Force Pineapple with Lt. Col Scott Mann | MSOM Ep. 399
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10 views • December 21, 2021
In this episode of MSOM Sean Morgan talks to Dr. Kirk Elliott about the latest in the financial world and how we can protect ourselves from inflation. In the main interview, Sean talks to Lt. Col. Scott Mann about his organization’s rescue efforts in Afghanistan.
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LastOutFilm.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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