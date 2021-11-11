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INFLATION NATION: Trish Scorches Biden Team Amid Newest Read on Inflation!
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0 view • November 11, 2021
— Fuel oil up 59%, Firewood up 35%...and the cost of eggs up 12%. We just got a really bad read on inflation today and it's entirely the fault of politically motivated politicians that can't stop PRINTING our money.
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