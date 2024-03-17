Aaron Bushnell's Protest Reflects A Much Deeper Crisis In the US Military

BreakThrough News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSPiEQ9_zzc
28 Feb 2024
Millions of people are celebrating Aaron Bushnell as a hero for his protest outside of the Israeli embassy.
His protest also reflects a growing crisis within the US military.
BT's Kei Pritsker explains the military recruitment crisis and the potential mutiny within its ranks.
