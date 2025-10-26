MOTB (DOCUMENTARY) 10 VIRGINS AND THE 1290 DAYS OF THE MARK OF THE BEAST, 2300 DAYS PROVEN

You are not find this information on the internet except here. I am giving absolute proof of when the 1,290 days of Daniel began, the 1335 days began, and when the 2,300 days Began. The abomination of desolation is not in some fictitious third temple in Jerusalem. The abomination of desolation is the mark of the beast. In this documentary I will prove beyond the shadow of a doubt when all three of these timelines begin and I would all ties in to the 10 virgins of Matthew 25. five virgins were wise, and five were foolish. We do not have much time before world events in these last days escalate to a level we have never experienced. The days of the false teachers are extremely short now. and you will see why in this video. The truth is shown here. so come with me on this journey to find out where we are on the prophetic timeline. I do have movie clips also that goes along with this subject so that I have that in the open. and I do claim rightful copyright use. this is for teaching purposes.

