https://gettr.com/post/p2d5pf1fb6f

03/30/2023 David reveals that Miles Guo told his lawyers that as long as we can take down the CCP and can protect the money and interests of our fellow fighters, he would prefer to stay in the prison for the rest of his life. There are two conditions, not only one. So Miles Guo regards the interests of our fellow fighters as equally important as taking down the CCP. Moreover, this is not only Miles Guo’s own thought, his family also thinks this way.





03/30/2023 长岛哥揭示郭文贵先生亲口告诉律师，只要能推翻共产党，并且保护战友的资金和利益，他宁愿永远待在监狱。是两个条件同时具备，不是一个。因此，郭文贵先生视战友的利益同灭共一样重要。而且，这不仅仅是郭先生自己的想法，他的家人也是这样想的。



