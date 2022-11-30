The [Bidan] Boom

In The Clearest Sign Yet Of God’s Disapproval?
* Joe’s Secret Service rental cars burst into flames.
* Why do those vehicles look like they’ve been zapped with DEWs?
* Why is the Secret Service renting cars for a [p]resident and his family?
* How did five SUVs all go up at the same time — despite being different makes/models and not EVs?
* What happened to the metal around the engine compartments?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 November 2022
