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Joe Says It's Vax ED or Mask ED TX Passes Heartbeat Bill! Updates on Israeli Gaza 5 14 21
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183 views • May 15, 2021
On today's episode of this week's TOP news stories: #JoeBiden comes out with the best flub he' given us yet! Trying to say it's va**ed or masked... but in reading the prompter, he just can't get it right... Joe is the gift that keeps in giving! #Gas stations in the south east are still without gas, as prices skyrocket and people panic... but what is REALLY going on- is it just a cyberattack? The latest updates on Israeli/Gaza conflict as #Israel threatens ground invasion and so much more! Join us LIVE!


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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