Joe Says It's Vax ED or Mask ED TX Passes Heartbeat Bill! Updates on Israeli Gaza 5 14 21

On today's episode of this week's TOP news stories: #JoeBiden comes out with the best flub he' given us yet! Trying to say it's va**ed or masked... but in reading the prompter, he just can't get it right... Joe is the gift that keeps in giving! #Gas stations in the south east are still without gas, as prices skyrocket and people panic... but what is REALLY going on- is it just a cyberattack? The latest updates on Israeli/Gaza conflict as #Israel threatens ground invasion and so much more! Join us LIVE!Website:sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newslettersLIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3