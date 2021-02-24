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** A DELETED BILL GATES DOCUMENTARY HAS BEEN REVIVED ** - The Planetary Vaccinator in Chief
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615 views • February 24, 2021
** A DELETED BILL GATES DOCUMENTARY HAS BEEN REVIVED ** - The Planetary Vaccinator in Chief
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce, 22/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/22iZHmRvDpeU/
Contrary to popular perception, Bill Gates did not invent the original Microsoft operating system and by the early 2000s, Gates was universally reviled for his mercenary, back-stabbing business practices against competitors and his closest associates, alike.
After Microsoft lost its antitrust cases with the governments of the US and the EU, Bill Gates took cues from the late John D Rockefeller in order to transform his public persona from the world’s most ruthless monopolist to the world’s most generous philanthropist. Today, he is the Planetary Vaccinator-in-Chief, who has inflicted death and untold damage on victims in India and Africa with his HPV and polio vaccines. This excerpt from the documentary film, ‘Plandemic’ charts this transformation.
You cannot find a person promoting coronavirus alarmism who’s not part of the interlocking directorates of the World Health Organization, the CDC, the NIAID or the philanthropic organizations that are the cover organizations that fund them, most of them controlled by Bill Gates.
There are over 1,300 patents that are issued and held by organizations that are multiple recipients of funding, through the Gates Foundation and others and all of them also have links to Anthony Fauci’s NIAID’s funding sources. The conflicts of interest, in the funding and in the decision-making and in the inside knowledge between competitor organizations constitute violations of the antitrust laws of the United States, which are Federal crimes.
Sadly, Big Pharma companies have bribed everybody and are holding the entire medical industry hostage, from the medical schools, to the regulators, to the journals. Outside of paying fines as a cost of doing business, they have no accountability, whereas, in the old days, such CEOs would do jail time.
This can be traced back to the Rockefellers, who became the godfathers of the pharmaceutical industry, when they promoted patentable petroleum-based chemicals as the gold standard, to replace the herbal medicines that had been administered for centuries. More than anyone, physicians are the victims of the stranglehold of Big Pharma on the medical industry.
In 2019, Gates declared that vaccines were the greatest investment he had ever made, turning $10 million into $200 million worth of economic benefit. As a top donor to both the WHO and CDC, no one man has more power than Bill Gates to influence and control the health and medical freedom of all people.
Ronald Reagan’s signing of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, granted total immunity to vaccine manufacturers. To this day, when someone is injured by a vaccine, it is the US taxpayer who pays for the damages.
India paid a very high price after the highly-unethical administering of the Gardasil vaccine to young ethnic minority girls. They were told they were being given a “cure for cancer” but many were severely injured and seven died. The Gates Foundation denied involvement and there was no recourse for tens of thousands of young women. The Indian government studied what happened and issued a scathing report, which resulted in the Indian Parliament’s vote to kick the Gates Foundation out of the country.
A 2018 study found that 491,000 children in India suffered paralysis as a result of the Gates-supported oral polio vaccine administered between 2010-2017. As usual, the US-based fact-checking websites rushed to bury the story. Somehow, the Gates Foundation has managed to get back into India, sponsoring clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Neither Bill nor Melinda Gates is trained in medicine and yet they control GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. GAVI is now being sued by some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable nations for the unconscionable harm they have caused through their vaccine programs. Many Africans and Black Americans are beginning to wake up to this problem.
It would take hours to list all of the questionable initiatives backed by Bill Gates. But here are some highlights:
• Stratospheric-Controlled Perturbation Experiment (aka Geoengineering), Bill Gates is the one of the primary funders of geoengineering, to dim the atmosphere in order to “mitigate” Climate Change. Critics have called this a “Global Genocide Experiment”.
• EarthNow Global Surveillance Project, which will launch 500 satellites fitted with video cameras to provide real-time, 24/7 monitoring of all people everywhere.
• Quantum Dot Tattoo, developed with MIT is a system to inject vaccines under your skin, along with your medical records, that can be scanned by authorities using a cellphone app, as part of the “Immunity Passports” scheme for those who have “proof” of recovery from COVID-19.
• Cont’d –
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce, 22/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/22iZHmRvDpeU/
Contrary to popular perception, Bill Gates did not invent the original Microsoft operating system and by the early 2000s, Gates was universally reviled for his mercenary, back-stabbing business practices against competitors and his closest associates, alike.
After Microsoft lost its antitrust cases with the governments of the US and the EU, Bill Gates took cues from the late John D Rockefeller in order to transform his public persona from the world’s most ruthless monopolist to the world’s most generous philanthropist. Today, he is the Planetary Vaccinator-in-Chief, who has inflicted death and untold damage on victims in India and Africa with his HPV and polio vaccines. This excerpt from the documentary film, ‘Plandemic’ charts this transformation.
You cannot find a person promoting coronavirus alarmism who’s not part of the interlocking directorates of the World Health Organization, the CDC, the NIAID or the philanthropic organizations that are the cover organizations that fund them, most of them controlled by Bill Gates.
There are over 1,300 patents that are issued and held by organizations that are multiple recipients of funding, through the Gates Foundation and others and all of them also have links to Anthony Fauci’s NIAID’s funding sources. The conflicts of interest, in the funding and in the decision-making and in the inside knowledge between competitor organizations constitute violations of the antitrust laws of the United States, which are Federal crimes.
Sadly, Big Pharma companies have bribed everybody and are holding the entire medical industry hostage, from the medical schools, to the regulators, to the journals. Outside of paying fines as a cost of doing business, they have no accountability, whereas, in the old days, such CEOs would do jail time.
This can be traced back to the Rockefellers, who became the godfathers of the pharmaceutical industry, when they promoted patentable petroleum-based chemicals as the gold standard, to replace the herbal medicines that had been administered for centuries. More than anyone, physicians are the victims of the stranglehold of Big Pharma on the medical industry.
In 2019, Gates declared that vaccines were the greatest investment he had ever made, turning $10 million into $200 million worth of economic benefit. As a top donor to both the WHO and CDC, no one man has more power than Bill Gates to influence and control the health and medical freedom of all people.
Ronald Reagan’s signing of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, granted total immunity to vaccine manufacturers. To this day, when someone is injured by a vaccine, it is the US taxpayer who pays for the damages.
India paid a very high price after the highly-unethical administering of the Gardasil vaccine to young ethnic minority girls. They were told they were being given a “cure for cancer” but many were severely injured and seven died. The Gates Foundation denied involvement and there was no recourse for tens of thousands of young women. The Indian government studied what happened and issued a scathing report, which resulted in the Indian Parliament’s vote to kick the Gates Foundation out of the country.
A 2018 study found that 491,000 children in India suffered paralysis as a result of the Gates-supported oral polio vaccine administered between 2010-2017. As usual, the US-based fact-checking websites rushed to bury the story. Somehow, the Gates Foundation has managed to get back into India, sponsoring clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Neither Bill nor Melinda Gates is trained in medicine and yet they control GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. GAVI is now being sued by some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable nations for the unconscionable harm they have caused through their vaccine programs. Many Africans and Black Americans are beginning to wake up to this problem.
It would take hours to list all of the questionable initiatives backed by Bill Gates. But here are some highlights:
• Stratospheric-Controlled Perturbation Experiment (aka Geoengineering), Bill Gates is the one of the primary funders of geoengineering, to dim the atmosphere in order to “mitigate” Climate Change. Critics have called this a “Global Genocide Experiment”.
• EarthNow Global Surveillance Project, which will launch 500 satellites fitted with video cameras to provide real-time, 24/7 monitoring of all people everywhere.
• Quantum Dot Tattoo, developed with MIT is a system to inject vaccines under your skin, along with your medical records, that can be scanned by authorities using a cellphone app, as part of the “Immunity Passports” scheme for those who have “proof” of recovery from COVID-19.
• Cont’d –
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