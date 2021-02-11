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Shooting Victims Become Media Circus Pawns
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85 views • February 11, 2021
Original: https://vimeo.com/57593174
8 years ago
Here is the entrance of the father (Robbie Parker) to a press conference just one day after his daughter Emilie had been killed in the Connecticut elementary school shootings. He enters jovially but quickly realized the cameras were rolling and transformed into a grieving mode right on camera. Later broadcast edits removed the entrance and transformation and commenced only from the man's grieving expression.
8 years ago
Here is the entrance of the father (Robbie Parker) to a press conference just one day after his daughter Emilie had been killed in the Connecticut elementary school shootings. He enters jovially but quickly realized the cameras were rolling and transformed into a grieving mode right on camera. Later broadcast edits removed the entrance and transformation and commenced only from the man's grieving expression.
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