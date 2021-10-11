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Eye Emergency when testing artificial sweetener Aspartame
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48 views • October 11, 2021
Originally compiled from the Aspartame comic series in 2015, Dr Ralph S Walton has two tragedies when undertaking a double blind study of the artificial sweetener Aspartame.
To view the comics visit: https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/aspartame-eye-emergency
To visit the artificial sweeteners awareness blog visit: https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
Feel free to download, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Voiceover: Wellsaidlabs.com
Music: www.purple-planet.com
Sound Effects: bbc.co.uk – © copyright 2021 BBC
Images: Pixton.com
To view the comics visit: https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/aspartame-eye-emergency
To visit the artificial sweeteners awareness blog visit: https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
Feel free to download, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Voiceover: Wellsaidlabs.com
Music: www.purple-planet.com
Sound Effects: bbc.co.uk – © copyright 2021 BBC
Images: Pixton.com
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