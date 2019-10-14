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We are the Artists of Our New Tomorrows...
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118 views • October 14, 2019
In today's world
self responsibility
is a very touchy subject...
but an Excellent Tool
for a "New Tomorrow"
Inspired by Sat Guru- Rumi- the Mystic's Teachings - and the Divine Beauty Hidden... within all of Life, and Creation.
self responsibility
is a very touchy subject...
but an Excellent Tool
for a "New Tomorrow"
Inspired by Sat Guru- Rumi- the Mystic's Teachings - and the Divine Beauty Hidden... within all of Life, and Creation.
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