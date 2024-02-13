Joe Biden refuses to take cognitive test at his next medical exam

US President Joe Biden's upcoming physical examination will not include a cognitive test, the White House has confirmed, despite concerns about his mental acuity dominating headlines. On Friday, President Biden held a chaotic press conference where he tried to counter a special prosecutor's damning descriptions of his mental capacity. Despite concerns highlighted by the ensuing reports and polls regarding his memory and age, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended her boss. A reporter asked if the White House views the president taking a cognitive test during their physical examination as a "legitimate idea". "I'm just gonna say what Dr. O'Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden's physical] was released," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday, local time. "The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it's domestic or it's national security."







