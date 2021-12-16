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NEW CONDO DEVELOPER EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS VIOLATING BASIC SAFETY RULES. PART I
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20 views • December 16, 2021
Location: Missouri Ave 1 block east of N. 7th st. Phoenix Arizona
Developer, Contractor: There is no signage, contact # identifying responsible companies and staff violating state and federal laws.
As contractors, developers violate most laws with impunity, they flaunt serious safety hazards like this huge hole next to a public sidewalk left by their incompetent illegal alien employees. This is costing more and more jobs and literally American lives due to their shoddy workmanship. It's only a matter of time for the next big condo collapse because government refuses to enforce laws protecting US citizens, while enabling these criminal developers.
Note: The only worker I could find admitting he worked on the site(see Part II) barely spoke English and admitted he was from Mexico City. These illegals also aren't required to get the poison injections like Americans.
Developer, Contractor: There is no signage, contact # identifying responsible companies and staff violating state and federal laws.
As contractors, developers violate most laws with impunity, they flaunt serious safety hazards like this huge hole next to a public sidewalk left by their incompetent illegal alien employees. This is costing more and more jobs and literally American lives due to their shoddy workmanship. It's only a matter of time for the next big condo collapse because government refuses to enforce laws protecting US citizens, while enabling these criminal developers.
Note: The only worker I could find admitting he worked on the site(see Part II) barely spoke English and admitted he was from Mexico City. These illegals also aren't required to get the poison injections like Americans.
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