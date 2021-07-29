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Riding with Steve
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12 views • July 29, 2021
We had just started back after a doggy potty break and I wanted to get some footage of Stevie in his new trailer. You can tell when I realized the safety leash was not latched (at the end)! Definitely use the safety strap. :-) if I had stopped quickly he would have gone flying.
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