How One Man Manipulated All of America

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An interesting video about Edward Bernays, who did so much in life, yet we would have been better off if the person never existed. It shows how being famous, smart, influential, etc., doesn't correlate to being a good person. More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/