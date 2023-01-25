[Jul 5, 2019] Five G - (2019 Documentary) [Hibbeler Productions]

★Support Hibbeler Productions by becoming a Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/seanhibbeler

If you think Wi-Fi, Smart Meters, & 4G cell phone towers are harmful, meet the new 5G. Keep in mind that human beings are made up of electromagnetic fields. All animal life is. Plant life, too. Human EMFs are compatible with those of nature. They are not compatible with the EMFs sent out by scientifically created technology. One of the problems with 5G is it can literally change human DNA, cause multiple cancers, plus hundreds more biological effects. Please spread the word and make sure your city is NOT installing these death driven towers near your homes and families homes.

Please help us keep this truth frequency a float.

Any donations will be greatly appreciated!

https://hibbelerproductions.com/donate

https://cash.app/$HibbelerProductions





Check us out at www.hibbelerproductions.com for exclusive downloads!

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com