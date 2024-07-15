Awakening Conscious Emptiness

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.DivineMarga.com/events 🌟

At our core, we are the conscious aware space, it is the very essence of our deepest Self. Through introspection, we begin to notice the presence of emptiness even in our conscious and subconscious states. As we go deeper into meditation, we witness subtler appearances, energies, and experiences, all within the embrace of emptiness. This emptiness is not merely a void, but a space that permeates everything, from the tiniest atom to the vast expanse of the universe. By acknowledging and embracing this conscious aware emptiness, we gain a deeper understanding of the space that exists between everything. It is within this space that we reside, where we have a notion of ourselves and experience our personal self. And yet, as we venture further into the depths of conscious aware emptiness, we realize that we are not separate from it – we are that emptiness itself.





Key Points





0:23 The Nature of Conscious Emptiness





5:56 Emptiness and Manifestation





16:51 The Human Experience of the Conscious Emptiness





27:48 Levels of Self-Realization





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author, and founder of New Humanity Divine Marga, an international organization of God-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide in opening to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 50 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom:

🌟https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission





🙏 New Book: Get your copy of "Enlightened Authentic Self: Complete Guide of Awakening to your Natural Full Consciousness" https://www.amazon.com/Enlightened-Authentic-Self-Awakening-Consciousness/dp/B0BZFLQMM5/





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Enlightenment, Soul Liberaton and Divine Cosmology, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org 🙏





🌟 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SatMindo

🌟 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SatMindoDamalis

🌟 Online Store: https://www.DivineMarga.com/online-store

🌟 New Humanity Foundation: https://www.NewHumanityFoundation.org





#ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #DivineMarga #DivineBliss #DivineLove #DivineSelf #Moksha #awarenessawakening #selfrealisation #godself





©2024 New Humanity Foundation

All Rights Reserved