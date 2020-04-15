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Martial Law Enacted: Americans Being Arrested For Violating Lockdown - War Room Full Show
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10 views • April 15, 2020
Owen Shroyer announces you can't shut down America rally for Austin Texas this weekend as Americans are protesting the illegal government shutdown Nationwide. Protesters in North Carolina have been arrested by police. The Communist Chinese connection to the Democrat Party mainstream media and American academia has been fully exposed. President Trump holds funding to The who now it's time to save the Republic and reopen the country. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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