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Fitness model killed by VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST
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2337 views • September 01, 2023

There is only one explanation for a young, healthy fitness model to suddenly drop dead. Obviously the vax poison. MSM said she may have been "intoxicated." That is irrelevant. She lived at the gym and travelled all over the world, even during the height of the restrictions. She was obviously vax poisoned.
https://t.me/ChestyP/1114
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Fitness influencer Larissa Borges, 33, dies following double cardiac arrest
Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges tragically died Monday after suffering a double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes. She was 33 years old. The gym bunny’s family confirmed her passing in a post to her Instagram page. “The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” the bereaved relatives wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.” They added that the social media star had “fought courageously” for her life. According to local media, the Federal District native had been hospitalized on August 20th after suffering from cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado. Borges subsequently went into a coma, where she remained for a week while her family provided updates on her Disaster struck after Borges suffered a second cardiac episode and passed away shortly thereafter.
https://nypostDOTcom/2023/08/30/fitness-influencer-larissa-borges-33-dies-following-double-cardiac-arrest/

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