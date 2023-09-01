Fitness model killed by VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST

There is only one explanation for a young, healthy fitness model to
suddenly drop dead. Obviously the vax poison. MSM said she may have been
"intoxicated." That is irrelevant. She lived at the gym and travelled
all over the world, even during the height of the restrictions. She was
obviously vax poisoned.
https://t.me/ChestyP/1114
###
Fitness influencer Larissa Borges, 33, dies following double cardiac arrest
Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges tragically died Monday after suffering a double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes. She was 33 years old. The gym bunny’s family confirmed her passing in a post to her Instagram page. “The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” the bereaved relatives wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.” They added that the social media star had “fought courageously” for her life. According to local media, the Federal District native had been hospitalized on August 20th after suffering from cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado. Borges subsequently went into a coma, where she remained for a week while her family provided updates on her Disaster struck after Borges suffered a second cardiac episode and passed away shortly thereafter.
https://nypostDOTcom/2023/08/30/fitness-influencer-larissa-borges-33-dies-following-double-cardiac-arrest/
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.