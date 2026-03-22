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When Blood Is Currency. Old-Testament Justice, and the True Mount Sinai
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
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5 views • 3 days ago

The currency really running the show today is human blood, body parts, and organs. As in the days of Elijah, the Baal priesthood is in charge of the religious, political, and military establishments today. Embodying the prophet's destruction of them all.


This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — with author, Abdiel LeRoy, and man of God, Brother J.


Full episode at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a


Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM free at https://PoetProphet.com. Or better yet, buy the paperbacks direct at https://Geni.us/Rights.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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