Golden Cup Pharmakeia Mark of the Beast by Mystery Babylon. By Leeland Jones. May 9, 2021

Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones









https://vimeo.com/userleelandj



https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/





Original video from Leeland Jones, released by him on May 9, 2021, and deleted by Youtube the same day. Copies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Futj33qKX-U https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video/_myvideo/21.html Перевод на РУССКИЙ к этому видео: в формате pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/rYKx/oN3YPR4Cf в формате doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/h2TG/oHC5AiZ1D (дополнен сносками с цитатами из Библии и пояснениями, которые помогут вам понять то, о чём говорится в видео - на РУССКОМ.) Оригинальное видео было сделано и загружено на канал Leeland Jones 10 мая 2021 г. (с Лиландом Джонсом, автором этого канала, Господь познакомил меня через два сна ДО того, как вывел на этот канал). Ccылки на материалы Лиланда Джонса Каналы Лиланда на YouTube, Vimeo и Bitchute https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX9vjv2evGY&;;list=PLXqaGD7sX9ga0QD1Zvik665gC98BKL9Q6 https://vimeo.com/user156722907 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/ Сайт с его бесплатными материалами: https://leelandjones.com/ Notes by Leeland Jones: ------------------------------------ g5331 φαρμακεία pharmakeia; In Greek is where we get “Pharmacy” in English, which is medication, the use or the administering of drugs, poisoning — Also used in magic, sorcery, and witchcraft. Rev 17:4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a Golden Cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: 5 And upon her forehead (Mark of the Beast) In the Cup is the “pharmakeia” abomination, it’s the mixture in Greek “kerannymi” in Rev 18:6 “in the Cup which she has mixed (or mingled).” This is witchcraft or sorcery mixed in the Cup. Rev 18:6 in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double. NASV the cup which she has mixed (ekerasen ἐκέρασεν), mix (kerasate κεράσατε) twice as much for her. Both times g2767 Mixture ◄ kerannumi ► κεράννυμι (ker-an’-noo-mee) Usage: I mix, mingle, pour out for drinking. Isa 5:22, 19:14 Mingled “abominations and filthiness of her fornication” in the Golden Cup. In the “mixture” of her Cup is the “mingling” of the Serpents Seed with the Woman’s Seed Gen 3:15 And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel. Dan 2:42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken. 43 And whereas thou sawest iron MIXED with miry clay, they shall MINGLE themselves with the seed of men: This is the Foot and Heel of Gen 3:15 and the Seed war of Gen 6:2 “the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives.” And they birth giants נְפִיל nep̱îyl; or Nephillim Who is Mystery Babylon? Isa 47:1 O virgin daughter of Babylon, sit on the ground: there is no throne, O daughter of the Chaldeans: 5 for thou shalt no more be called, The lady of kingdoms. Isa 47:12 Stand now with thine enchantments, and with the multitude of thy pharmaeia 15 Thus shall they be unto thee with whom thou hast laboured, even thy Merchants Isa 47:12 Stand now with thine enchantments, and with the multitude of thy sorceries, witchcraft כֶּשֶׁף ḵešep̱ in the Septuagint Greek OT this word is pharmakeia φαρμακείᾳ Strongs g5331 pharmakeia φαρμακεία in Galatians 5:20; φαρμακείας, ἡ (φαρμακεύω); a. the use or the administering of drugs b. poisoning: Revelation 9:21 c. sorcery, magical arts, often found in connection with idolatry and fostered by it: Galatians 5:20 (Wis. 12:4 Wis. 18:13; for כְּשָׁפִים, Isaiah 47:9; for לָטִים, Exodus 7:22; Exodus 8:18; for לְהָטִים, Exodus 7:11); of the deceptions and seductions of idolatry, Revelation 18:23 Rev 18:23 for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. Sorceries is g5331 φαρμακεία pharmakeia; In Greek is where we get “Pharmacy” in English, which is medication, the use or the administering of drugs, poisoning — Also used in magic, sorcery, and witchcraft Nahum 3:4 Because of the multitude of the whoredoms of the wellfavoured harlot, the mistress of witchcrafts, that selleth nations through her whoredoms, and families through her witchcrafts (h3785 כֶּשֶׁף ḵešep̱; magic — sorcery) 15 many as the Locusts. 16 Thou hast multiplied thy Merchants above the stars of heaven: the cankerworm spoileth, and flieth away. 17 Crowned are as the Locusts Rev 19:20 the beast which deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. Rev 9:20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils… Neither repented they of their pharmakeia