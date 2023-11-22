PRESIDENT KENNEDY FUNERAL VERY SAD!.

I WAS 15 AND WATCHED THIS VERY SAD FUNERAL. WHILE I DIDN'T FUNNY UNDERSTAND WHAT THE HELL HAD JUST HAPPENED IT WOULD BE YEARS BEFORE THE ASSASSINATION CAME CLEAR. IT WAS THE DAY AMERICA DIED AND NOW WE'RE SEEING THE RESULTS. AMERICA IS NOW ROUTING FROM WITH AND THERE'S NO SAVING HER. AMERICANS WENT BACK TO SLEEP AS THEY DID DURING 9/11. NOW SHEER EVIL HAS GRIPPED AMERICA AND IF WON'T BE LONG BEFORE THIS SHEER EVIL BRINGS AMERICA DOWN. THE ENEMY IS ALREADY HERE NOW READY TO REPLACE BRAIN DEAD AMERICANS. THEY HAVE ONLY THEMSELVES TO BLAME NOW THAT THEIR LIVES ARE BEING RIPPED OUT FROM UNDERNEATH THEM...WAKEUP! SHEER HERE IS AT OUR DOORS NOW...