DARK JOURNALIST - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: WORLD IN CRISIS!

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AMAZING REQUIRED VIEWING! (FF to 6-min mark) Dark Journalist Interviews Catherine Austin Fitts on the Global Crisis of Centralization and Surveillance! Catherine has been facing heavy censorship for connecting the dots on the consolidation of power and secrecy by the ruling elite. She outlines the dangers of what the leadership and corrupt media is attempting to do in making humanity a commodity to be harvested in an AI controlled Cloud Tech Transhumanist Nightmare reality! She also shows how people around the globe can avoid participating in creating this dystopian future by embracing sound principles of freedom, sustainable farming, local currencies and embracing ethical financial practices and spiritual balance!
Orig: https://vimeo.com/523078687 (1:11:59)