BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sirens turned off. You already knew that. DEW used - you already knew that - the Mayor knows the number of dead children and will not disclose it - The Police Chief is pure Evil
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • August 24, 2023

So the guy that had responsibility to turn the sirens on, did not .  Then after the fire he quits before they could fire him so he could keep his pension.  Now the fence is up surrounding the burn area so nobody can get in.  And the Governor already said the State is going to take all the land.  What else do you need to know ?

Ok there is one more thing you need to know. I have put our 5 Bedroom Bed and Breakfast on the market for rent.  5 bedrooms, 5 baths, huge lot with fruit trees.  I am asking 4k per month and my son and I will move down into the new house we just built on our half acre lot.  If you know any Americans that would like to come down to Medellin and chill for a while, you can do that.  I can also rent the little house and stay in the big house. The little house is 2 bedroom one bath full kitchen. It is sandwiched between two large beautiful trees so it is in the shade most of the time  I also built a waterfall feature next to this house so you can enjoy the sound of running water , etc.  If you need more info, please send me an e mail to: [email protected]

Thank you

James Landis

Keywords
corruptionmauifires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy