How Western Religion Was Encoded With Astronomy, Power and Control
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
78 followers
39 views • 3 days ago

We examine the origins of organized Western religion and the institutions that shaped it. The discussion explores how astronomy, symbolism, and chronology were embedded into religious structures, with particular focus on the Vatican, astrotheology, Freemasonry, and the use of ritual and narrative to guide belief systems over time. Rather than attacking personal faith, this episode looks at institutional history, symbolic language, and how religious frameworks may have been used to encode power, timekeeping, and authority. The goal is to encourage critical thinking, historical re-examination, and personal discernment.


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777


LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW - EPISODE 048 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/048-the-saturnian-vatican-jesuits-the-roots-of-western-religion-bearing-poison-fruits-full/


FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren

Keywords
religionhistoryvaticansymbolismastrotheologycrrow777organized religioninstitutional powerhistory of religionreligious symbolism
