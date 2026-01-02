How Western Religion Was Encoded With Astronomy, Power and Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We examine the origins of organized Western religion and the institutions that shaped it. The discussion explores how astronomy, symbolism, and chronology were embedded into religious structures, with particular focus on the Vatican, astrotheology, Freemasonry, and the use of ritual and narrative to guide belief systems over time. Rather than attacking personal faith, this episode looks at institutional history, symbolic language, and how religious frameworks may have been used to encode power, timekeeping, and authority. The goal is to encourage critical thinking, historical re-examination, and personal discernment.
