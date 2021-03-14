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JAMES PERLOFF THESIS: 9/11 - WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PLANES & PASSENGERS ? DEATH BY ALTITUDE ☠
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191 views • March 14, 2021
James Perloff References His Detailed Article From Jamesperloff.com Which Contains His Chilling Thesis on How the Elite Israeli Special Ops Dealt With the Passengers on the Hijacked Planes on 9/11
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