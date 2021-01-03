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Asa Mikaiyah's Half a Map & Elisheva Eliyahu's Treasure *Prophetic Dreams* - The warrior is a child
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34 views • January 03, 2021
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https://amightywind.com/home.html
These are a few Prophetic dreams that were given to Grace on November 31 2020, December 1st 2020 and December 2nd 2020. Now that these dreams have been told, Asa Mikaiayah you now have half of the map needed. For those of you who have the gift of discerning dreams please let contact us and let us know what you discern, we look forward to hearing from you. You can write us through our contact page https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Please also be blessed by the anointed dance and song cover of one of my most favorite songs The warrior is a child. May YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH Bless you and we all stand in unity calling forth Asa Mikaiyah in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
https://amightywind.com/home.html
These are a few Prophetic dreams that were given to Grace on November 31 2020, December 1st 2020 and December 2nd 2020. Now that these dreams have been told, Asa Mikaiayah you now have half of the map needed. For those of you who have the gift of discerning dreams please let contact us and let us know what you discern, we look forward to hearing from you. You can write us through our contact page https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Please also be blessed by the anointed dance and song cover of one of my most favorite songs The warrior is a child. May YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH Bless you and we all stand in unity calling forth Asa Mikaiyah in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
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