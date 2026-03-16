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Global Supply Chain Collapse and the Four Horsemen, an interview with Michael Yon
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


When war disrupts supply chains, the consequences extend far beyond the battlefield. Food shortages, economic collapse, migration pressures, and disease outbreaks often follow. History repeatedly shows how these crises reinforce each other. As global systems strain under pressure, the real danger may be the cascading effects few people see coming.


#SupplyChainCollapse #GlobalCrisis #FoodShortage #HistoryRepeats #Geopolitics


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