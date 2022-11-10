The weakening and the Disciplined Wise

Jul 8, 2019

MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY

A short introduction here to some practical help materials in the midst of escalating states of social/environmental disease, including the increasing dis-eases via ignorances and the reprobate mind effect. https://www.9news.com.au/national/flu... *The points of view expressed within this video are not intended to insult, bully or harass any group or individual, but rather to share personal insights and perspectives with other Seekers. “Make sure your worst enemy is not living between your own two ears.” ― Nitya Prakash Wishing all the embattled and weary Healing and inner Graces, through all the inevitable fire trials of this life, where none of us here are immune to the oppositions- here in flesh bearing weaknesses to turn into Strengths in Overcoming. Much Love, in sickness and in Health and may we all continue to move against the worldly grain in Strides- GL





