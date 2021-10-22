Dr. Royal Rifle - Cured Illnesses Using Electronic Frequencies on Viruses and Bacteria

Dr. Royal Raymond Rife

Born in 1888 in Elkhorn , Nebraska, Royal Raymond Rife was a gifted scientist, studying bacteriology at John Hopkins University, at the University of Heidelberg and at his own laboratory. He received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Heidelberg. Dr. Rife master several different scientific disciplines. If he needed an instrument to perform a new task, he simply invented it. It is reported that some of his technologies are still used.



Well Equipped Laboratories

It is reported that his laboratories were among best equipped at the time he was working and included a room where he performed surgery on animals along with a pathology room equipped with all types of microscopes. These microscopes reportedly included ones he built himself, capable of seeing and observing viruses.



Invisible Microbes Could Now Be Seen

It is widely accepted that, in 1920, Royal R Rife began his experiments using electronic frequencies on viruses and bacteria. Previous to that time, microbes were invisible, but using his own powerful microscopes, he was able to see them.



By 1933, he had built what was called the Universal Microscope. This microscope was amazingly powerful and complex with its 6,000 parts. Dr. Rife claimed that his microscope could magnify an object to 60,000 its size.



Royal Rife explained what was so useful about this microscope. It could observe the microbes while they were still alive. This was different from the electron microscopes which destroyed the viruses and bacteria.



Virus and Bacteria Could Be Killed

What Dr Rife claimed is that each microbe has its own resonance frequency. With the Rife technology, he bombarded the microbes with light frequency which matched that of the microbe at an intense level. He called his machine the Beam Ray machine. What he said happened was that the microbes would explode or shrivel up and die. Some researchers today are reported to be corroborating Royal Rife's discoveries.



Healthy Cells Are Not Affected

Since the frequency is different for any other healthy cells near the unhealthy ones, those cells are not damaged no matter how intense the frequency is.



The Wine Glass Analogy

The results Dr. Rife reported are not unlike the wine glass which will shatter when an opera singer sings the right note at a high enough frequency.



Rife Generator

The End to All Diseases

The work of Dr Royal Rife was not going unnoticed. In November of 1931, The San Diego Evening Trubune reported that Dr. Milbank Johnson, Director of the Southern California American Medical Association, honored Dr. Rife at a banquet held at his own estate in Pasadena, California. Forty-four of the US's most respected doctors from around the country attended. The banquet was fittingly called "The End to All Diseases."



Can the Rife Machine Cure Cancer?

In 1934, an experiment was reportedly conducted that did show the Rife machine cured cancer. It is commonly reported that a Special Medical Research Committee was formed at the University of Southern California. The committee consisted of medical doctors and pathologists. It is reported that they brought sixteen terminally ill cancer patients who were near death form the Pasadena County Hospital to the laboratory of Dr Rife to be treated with the Rife frequency generator. The plan was for the patients to be examined in 90 days if they were still alive.



Reports are that after the 90 days, the patients were examined and fourteen of them were declared cured. The other two stayed at the laboratory. Their treatments were intensified. Four weeks later, those two were also declared cured.



What Happened?

If all this is true, why aren't doctors today using the Rife machine for cancer and other diseases? What you are about to read may seem unbelievable, but books by Barry Lynes and numerous websites have reported this information. We are repeating it here for you.



According to reports, by 1939, almost all of the forty-four doctors attending the banquet to honor Raymond Rife were denying they had ever met him. Allegations are that drug companies, bent on stifling the Rife technologies, waged war and won.



Dr. Milbank Johnson

Dr. Milbank Johnson, who held the banquet in Dr. Rife's honor, was about to announce the results of the 1934 study of the sixteen cancer patients who were reportedly cured. However, he never got to make that announcement. It is reported that just hours before making the announcement, he was fatally poisoned and his papers were "lost.