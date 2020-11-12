Irregularities in Michigan, maybe, if the fix is in, we need proof, fight for what you believe in

#JoeBiden #DonaldTrump #2020 #Election #Rigged



Federal agencies overseeing election security joined with a coalition of officials from each state on Thursday to condemn claims that there is any evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, both within the Department of Homeland Security, issued a joint statement in which they declared this election 'the most secure in American history'.



They added that there was no evidence of votes being changed, deleted or lost, or that the voting system across the country had been in any way compromised.



It came as President Trump continued to push baseless allegations of voter fraud, retweeting a debunked claim from right-wing news network One America News Network that 2.7million Trump ballots were deleted and some switched to President-elect Biden.



'The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,' the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council said in a statement.



'Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.'



The statement ensures the American public that there are 'paper records of each vote' in all states 'allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary'.



'This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors,' it stated.



Yet the agencies added that there is 'no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised'.



The statement also appeared to take a hit at the president and those standing with him as he fails to conceded the election, saying: 'While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.'



It advised people to 'turn to election officials as trusted voices as they administer elections' if they had questions.



As the statement was issued, rumors began to circulate on social media that the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, had been fired, but this proved to be untrue.



Krebs has drawn widespread bipartisan praise for his handling of the November 3 U.S. election, which generally ran smoothly despite persistent fears that foreign hackers might try to undermine the vote.