The Russian Armed Forces launched the Iskander missile strikes, targeting Ukrainian military commanders during a meeting of the command staff of the Ukrainian operational-tactical group "Seversk", in the city of Sumy on Sunday morning at around 11:17 local time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. In the conditions of active resistance by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with electronic warfare and foreign-made air defense systems, Russia fired two Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles in succession, hitting a multi-purpose building, after a reconnaissance aircraft flew over the area of the meeting venue, the statement said. According to former Ukrainian parliamentarians Ihor Mosiychuk and Maryana Bezuglaya, a military awards ceremony for the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade was taking place inside the building during the attack, they wrote on the Internet. Russian channels on Telegram reported that the Iskander strikes on Sumy at the anniversary awards ceremony of the 117th brigade was discovered by the distribution of open invitations to the event itself, but Kiev claims that the attack was widely described as targeting civilians. The precision strikes reportedly killed more than 60 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Reportedly, Colonel Yuri Yula, a former deputy commander of the 26th Artillery Brigade of Ukraine and commander of the A 1476 unit, was reportedly killed by strikes, which had a devastating impact on the target building. He is one of dozens of officers and military personnel present at the award ceremony in the center of city. The Defense Ministry also noted that Kiev continues to use the Ukrainian population as a human shield, holding events with the participation of military personnel in the city center. Either the Ukrainians thought they were safe behind a human shield and held such ceremonies, or they knew that they were endangering civilians by doing this, in the middle of a densely populated and active civilian area, the Defense Ministry stressed.

