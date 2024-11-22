Oshara Channeling the Wayshowers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oshara is the Director of The Seth House at https://www.thesethhouse.org/ . On Nov. 15, 2024 Oshara did some channleing to the Wayshowers for me.
Thank you to April for making the thumbnail image.
Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/
Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio