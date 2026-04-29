Why Ukraine’s New 300-Kilometer (186 Miles) Defense Line Won’t Stop Russia

General Vasil Sirotenko, Chief of the Engineering Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Ukraine is urgently building a continuous defense line from the Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy. He said substantial resources are being committed to complete it quickly in order to prevent surprises and stop Russian forces from threatening the state from that direction. Behind this line lie most of the Chernihiv region and about half of the Sumy region, an area of roughly 42,000 square kilometers.

At the same time, Russia appears to lack the forces and resources needed to open a new major sector of the front. Its main units are concentrated around priority areas such as Kupyansk, Slavyansk, and Orekhov, while other sections remain secondary. Any reserves Russia has are therefore likely limited and reserved for the most important sectors.

In the Chernihiv region, Russia may try to repeat the approach it used in Sumy: a broad-front advance along the border with relatively modest forces. Such a tactic would not produce deep breakthroughs, but it would stretch Ukrainian command and complicate defense across a wide area.

Large physical fortification lines are much less effective in the current war than they once were. Modern battlefield conditions mean the main fight is now in the air, especially drones, which can push the kill zone 5–10 kilometers forward and make it possible for engineers to clear routes more safely. As a result, long belts of barbed wire and anti-tank obstacles are no longer decisive on their own.

A similar defensive line was previously built in the Dnipropetrovsk region, but it did not change the strategic situation, despite costing hundreds of millions of hryvnias. Some Ukrainian commanders may have a material interest in such large-scale fortification projects.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-new-defense-line-wont-stop-russia/